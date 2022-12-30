 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 ends with looming risk of a new coronavirus variant, health experts warn

  • 0
2022 ends with looming risk of a new coronavirus variant, health experts warn

Citizens seek treatment at a night clinic in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, on the evening of December 27, 2022.

 CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

As the world enters a new year, many public health and infectious disease experts predict that monitoring for new coronavirus variants will be an increasingly important part of Covid-19 mitigation efforts -- and some are turning their attention to a surge in cases in China.

Subvariants of the Omicron coronavirus variant continue to circulate globally, and "we're seeing Omicron do what viruses do, which is it picks up mutations along the way that helps it evade a little bit of immunity that's induced by previous infection or vaccination," said Andrew Pekosz, a microbiologist and immunologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

CNN's Arlette Saenz and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred