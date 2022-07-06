20 new COVID-related deaths, 4,381 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

Repeatedly catching Covid-19 appears to increase the chances that a person will face new and sometimes lasting health problems after their infection, according to the first study on the health risks of reinfection.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,381 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,524.
The statewide test positivity rate is 15.1%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 16.4%; on the Big Island it's 12.5%; in Maui County it's 17.9%; and on Kauai it is 18.6%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 313,076 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,832
Hawaii Island: 516
Maui: 540
Kauai: 205
Molokai: 8
Lanai: 1
There were 279 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
7There have been 8,622 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 10,372 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 202 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 76.7% of the population is fully vaccinated and 85.0% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 616,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 43.3% of the eligible population. Another 9.4% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: