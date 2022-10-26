 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

2 new COVID-related deaths, 1,327 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 2 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,327 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,704.

The statewide test positivity rate is 6.2%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 6.3%; on the Big Island it's 6.9%; in Maui County it's 5.4%; and on Kauai it is 10.5%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 361,817 total infections to date.

An error occurred