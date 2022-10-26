2 new COVID-related deaths, 1,327 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Registered Nurse Mariam Salaam administers the Pfizer booster shot at a Covid vaccination and testing site in Los Angeles.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 2 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,327 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,704.
The statewide test positivity rate is 6.2%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 6.3%; on the Big Island it's 6.9%; in Maui County it's 5.4%; and on Kauai it is 10.5%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 361,817 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 877
Hawaii Island: 197
Maui: 153
Kauai: 82
Molokai: 4
Lanai: 0
There were 14 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 2,107 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days. There are 66 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and 86.3% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 656,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 46.2% of the eligible population. Another 15.5% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: