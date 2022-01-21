 Skip to main content

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet later today through
Saturday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...through 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

2 new COVID-related death, 4,473 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,473 new infections on Friday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,137.

Statewide and individual test positivity rates is still listed as "unavailable" on the DOH COVID-19 dashboard. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 195,151 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 3,123

Hawaii Island: 507

Maui: 461

Kauai: 262

Molokai: 17

Lanai: 33

There were 70 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 58,521 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 7,083 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 390 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 75.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 81.4% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 446,000 residents – 31.4% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 79%

Hawaii County 67%

Maui County: 68%

Kauai County: 73%