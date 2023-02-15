17 new COVID-related deaths, 619 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall
will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the
remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy
rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 17 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 619 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,822.
The statewide test positivity rate is 4.7%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 4.8%; on the Big Island it's 3.9%; in Maui County it's 6.6%; and on Kauai it is 9.3%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 379,100 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 416
Hawaii Island: 94
Maui: 60
Kauai: 43
Molokai: 3
Lanai: 0
There were three new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 55 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.6% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 385,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 27.1% of the eligible population. Another 20.0% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
