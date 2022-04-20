17 new COVID-related deaths, 1,736 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
People wait in line to receive a Covid-19 test on January 4, in New York.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported 17 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,736 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,407.
The statewide test positivity rate is 7.1%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 8.1%; on the Big Island it's 5.8%; in Maui County it's 5.4%; and on Kauai it is 12.5%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 245,035 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 1,212
Hawaii Island: 150
Maui: 206
Kauai: 88
Molokai: 7
Lanai: 3
There were 70 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 2,743 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,605 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 29 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.2% of the population is fully vaccinated and 84.3% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 560,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 55.1% of the eligible population.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: