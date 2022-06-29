15 new COVID-related deaths, 5,362 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 5,362 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,504.
The statewide test positivity rate is 16.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 19.0%; on the Big Island it's 12.0%; in Maui County it's 16.2%; and on Kauai it is 21.1%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 308,695 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 3,783
Hawaii Island: 578
Maui: 613
Kauai: 254
Molokai: 10
Lanai: 1
There were 123 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 10,021 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 10,135 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 196 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 76.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 84.9% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 613,730 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 43.2% of the eligible population. Another 9.1% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: