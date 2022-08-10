14 new COVID-related deaths, 3,189 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in elevated fire danger today.
Any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior, and
will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East to northeast 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The CDC is expected to update its guidance for Covid-19 control in the community, including in schools, in the coming days.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,189 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,606.
The statewide test positivity rate is 12.4%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 13.9%; on the Big Island it's 9.8%; in Maui County it's 12.7%; and on Kauai it is 17.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 332,822 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,262
Hawaii Island: 369
Maui: 342
Kauai: 162
Molokai: 6
Lanai: 0
There were 48 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 6,376 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 11,195 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 141 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 85.6% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 632,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 44.5% of the eligible population. Another 11.2% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: