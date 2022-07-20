13 new COVID-related deaths, 4,329 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

Repeatedly catching Covid-19 appears to increase the chances that a person will face new and sometimes lasting health problems after their infection, according to the first study on the health risks of reinfection.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,329 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,548.
The statewide test positivity rate is 15.1%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 17.0%; on the Big Island it's 12.5%; in Maui County it's 14.7%; and on Kauai it is 18.5%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 321,869 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 3,096
Hawaii Island: 538
Maui: 418
Kauai: 183
Molokai: 9
Lanai: 0
There were 85 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 8,025 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 10,794 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 177 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.0% of the population is fully vaccinated and 85.3% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 622,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 43.8% of the eligible population. Another 10.1% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.