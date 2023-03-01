12 new COVID-related deaths, 998 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...HIGH WIND WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY EXTENDED UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY
OAHU KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...
.Strong high pressure far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will
continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind speeds are
expected to slightly increase today and will exceed advisory
thresholds across many parts of the state. Isolated pockets of
warning level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala districts of
the Big Island where a High Wind Warning has been extended through
tonight.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
CDC adds Covid-19 shots to a list of routine vaccines for kids and adults.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 998 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,834.
The statewide test positivity rate is 4.4%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 4.9%; on the Big Island it's 3.0%; in Maui County it's 6.3%; and on Kauai it is 6.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 380,098 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 685
Hawaii Island: 130
Maui: 86
Kauai: 54
Molokai: 6
Lanai: 2
There were 35 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 47 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.6% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 382,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 26.9% of the eligible population. Another 20.1% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
