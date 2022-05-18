 Skip to main content
12 new COVID-related deaths, 7,149 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

Covid 19 Surging in Hawaii

New cases of Covid -19 are on the rise again in Hawaii. The Department of Health reports, an increase in COVID cases for 7 consecutive weeks. The latest data shows we are averaging 722 new Covid cases a day.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 7,149 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,446.

The statewide test positivity rate is 16.9%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 18.5%; on the Big Island it's 13.9%; in Maui County it's 16.2%; and on Kauai it is 23.0%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 265,571 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 4,922

Hawaii Island: 850

Maui: 746

Kauai: 460

Molokai: 26

Lanai: 18

There were 127 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 11,806 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,917cumulative hospitalizations. There are 91 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 84.7% of state residents have had at least one dose.

More than 566,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 39.8% of the eligible population. Another 5.4% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.

The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 81%

Hawaii County 68%

Maui County: 71%

Kauai County: 72%

