12 new COVID-related deaths, 203 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through mid-afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 203 new infections on Wednesday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,274.
The statewide test positivity rate is 5.8%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 5.1%; on the Big Island it's 7.8%; in Maui County it's 7.5%; and on Kauai it is 11.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 232,505 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 153
Hawaii Island: 4
Maui: 28
Kauai: 9
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 0
There were nine new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 10,147 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,065 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 171 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 75.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 82.7% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 526,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 57.0% of the eligible population.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: