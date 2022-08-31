 Skip to main content
12 new COVID-related deaths, 1,777 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

Long Covid risk extends two years after infection. Here's how to assess your risk

Adult risk of developing seizure disorders, brain fog, dementia and other mental health conditions remain high two years after recovering from Covid-19, the study found. A woman gets tested for the coronavirus in June in Berlin.

 Christophe Gateau/picture alliance/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,777 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,644.

The statewide test positivity rate is 7.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 8.2%; on the Big Island it's 6.3%; in Maui County it's 6.3%; and on Kauai it is 13.0%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 339,514 total infections to date. 

