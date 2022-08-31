12 new COVID-related deaths, 1,777 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

Adult risk of developing seizure disorders, brain fog, dementia and other mental health conditions remain high two years after recovering from Covid-19, the study found. A woman gets tested for the coronavirus in June in Berlin.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,777 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,644.
The statewide test positivity rate is 7.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 8.2%; on the Big Island it's 6.3%; in Maui County it's 6.3%; and on Kauai it is 13.0%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 339,514 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 1,246
Hawaii Island: 205
Maui: 172
Kauai: 114
Molokai: 5
Lanai: 2
There were 33 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 3,694 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days. There are 119 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.3% of the population is fully vaccinated and 85.8% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 636,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 44.8% of the eligible population. Another 11.6% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
