 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

11 new COVID-related deaths, 766 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Covid-19 killed fewer people in the US in 2022, but early data suggests it was still a leading cause of death

More than 267,000 people in the United States died from Covid-19 in 2022, preliminary data suggest. Here, Health care workers treated a Covid-19 patient at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut.

 Allison Dinner/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 766 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,797.

The statewide test positivity rate is 4.7%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 5.1%; on the Big Island it's 3.5%; in Maui County it's 7.0%; and on Kauai it is 5.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 377,743 total infections to date.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred