11 new COVID-related deaths, 766 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 766 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,797.
By Tami Luhby, Phil Mattingly and Jeremy Diamond, CNN
The statewide test positivity rate is 4.7%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 5.1%; on the Big Island it's 3.5%; in Maui County it's 7.0%; and on Kauai it is 5.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 377,743 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 532
Hawaii Island: 93
Maui: 90
Kauai: 41
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 0
There were 10 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 82 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 403,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 28.4% of the eligible population. Another 19.7% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.