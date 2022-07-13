 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A long-period south swell will build today, peak tonight, and
gradually diminish on Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low-lying shoreline areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

11 new COVID-related deaths, 4,464 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
About 300,000 children under 5 have received at least one Covid-19 shot, White House says

A 4-year-old receives a Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5 years old at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, June 21. Approximately 300,000 children under the age of 5 in the US -- about 2% of that age group -- have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine since it was recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month, a senior White House official told CNN.

 Hannah Beier/Reuters

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,464 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,535.

Hawaii ending indoor mask mandate at schools effective August 1

The statewide test positivity rate is 13.8%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 15.1%; on the Big Island it's 11.3%; in Maui County it's 13.9%; and on Kauai it is 21.5%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 317,540 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 2,969

Hawaii Island: 519

Maui: 484

Kauai: 215

Molokai: 23

Lanai: 3

There were 251 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

7There have been 7,926 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 10,561 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 164 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 76.7% of the population is fully vaccinated and 85.1% of state residents have had at least one dose.

More than 618,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 43.5% of the eligible population. Another 9.8% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.

The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 80%

Hawaii County 69%

Maui County: 71%

Kauai County: 73%

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK