11 new COVID-related deaths, 4,464 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell will build today, peak tonight, and
gradually diminish on Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low-lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,464 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,535.
The statewide test positivity rate is 13.8%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 15.1%; on the Big Island it's 11.3%; in Maui County it's 13.9%; and on Kauai it is 21.5%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 317,540 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,969
Hawaii Island: 519
Maui: 484
Kauai: 215
Molokai: 23
Lanai: 3
There were 251 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
7There have been 7,926 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 10,561 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 164 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 76.7% of the population is fully vaccinated and 85.1% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 618,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 43.5% of the eligible population. Another 9.8% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: