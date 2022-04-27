11 new COVID-related deaths, 3,370 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,370 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,418.
Although this week’s numbers appear alarmingly high, the DOH says they include both confirmed and probable cases. DOH says the list also includes reported cases, removed cases, and cases that have been re-categorized to other counties.
This week’s numbers include 116 cases that were the result of a backlog in cases diagnosed out of state from December 2020 to March 2022. It also includes another 575 cases caused by a backlog from a laboratory reporting issue between April 6 and April 25, the DOH said.
The statewide test positivity rate is 9.1%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 9.4%; on the Big Island it's 8.6%; in Maui County it's 9.2%; and on Kauai it is 16.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 248,405 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,170
Hawaii Island: 491
Maui: 390
Kauai: 191
Molokai: 6
Lanai: 7
There were 178 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 4,488 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,650 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 36 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.2% of the population is fully vaccinated and 84.4% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 563,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 55.1% of the eligible population.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: