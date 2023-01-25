 Skip to main content
11 new COVID-related deaths, 1,052 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,052 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,786.

The statewide test positivity rate is 6.0%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 6.7%; on the Big Island it's 4.2%; in Maui County it's 7.1%; and on Kauai it is 6.1%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,977 total infections to date.

An error occurred