11 new COVID-related deaths, 1,052 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Nurse practitioner Sarah Rauner fills a syringe with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to children from 5-11 years old are seen at the Beaumont Health offices in Southfield, Michigan on November 5, 2021.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,052 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,786.
The statewide test positivity rate is 6.0%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 6.7%; on the Big Island it's 4.2%; in Maui County it's 7.1%; and on Kauai it is 6.1%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,977 total infections to date.
There are 94 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 418,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 29.5% of the eligible population. Another 19.4% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
