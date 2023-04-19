10 new COVID-related deaths, 935 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 935 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,878.
The statewide test positivity rate is 7.9%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 9.3%; on the Big Island it's 5.0%; in Maui County it's 4.6%; and on Kauai it is 10.6%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 385,774 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, 2022, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 715
Hawaii Island: 92
Maui: 54
Kauai: 63
Molokai: 1
Lanai: 2
There were eight new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 62 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 372,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 25.9% of the eligible population. Another 21.6% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
