10 new COVID-related deaths, 4,249 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
.The combination of northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level surf across exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday
afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at
times.
An RN tends to an intubated Covid-19 patient in the intensive care unit of St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, on January 24.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,249 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,428.
The statewide test positivity rate is 11.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 12.3%; on the Big Island it's 9.0%; in Maui County it's 12.6%; and on Kauai it is 17.4%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 252,654 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,855
Hawaii Island: 565
Maui: 468
Kauai: 233
Molokai: 9
Lanai: 25
There were 94 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 6,655 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,726 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 51 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.2% of the population is fully vaccinated and 84.4% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 563,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 55.1% of the eligible population.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: