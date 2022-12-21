 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters and channels except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

10 new COVID-related deaths, 1,189 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

Pfizer and BioNTech seek FDA authorization for updated Covid-19 booster

Pfizer and BioNTech seek FDA authorization for an updated Covid-19 booster. Pictured is a Covid-19 vaccination and testing site in Los Angeles on May 5.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,189 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,758.

Government offering free COVID tests as cases surge across the U.S.

The statewide test positivity rate is 5.9%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 6.3%; on the Big Island it's 4.3%; in Maui County it's 5.9%; and on Kauai it is 10.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 371,103 total infections to date.

An error occurred