10 new COVID-related deaths, 1,189 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters and channels except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,189 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,758.
The statewide test positivity rate is 5.9%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 6.3%; on the Big Island it's 4.3%; in Maui County it's 5.9%; and on Kauai it is 10.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 371,103 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 785
Hawaii Island: 138
Maui: 129
Kauai: 84
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 12
There were 41 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 66 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.3% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 528,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 37.2% of the eligible population. Another 17.5% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: