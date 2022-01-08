1 new COVID-related death, 4,204 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas increasing to 10 to 15 feet due to a large
northwest swell.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters, except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 20.3% -- Honolulu County is 22.0%, Hawaii County is 20.2%, Maui County is 20.8%, and Kauai County is 16.5%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 138,646 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,974
Hawaii Island: 408
Maui: 564
Kauai: 185
Molokai: 12
Lanai: 5
There were 56 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 36,701 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,361 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.7% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80.3% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 384,000 residents – 27.0% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: