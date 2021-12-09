1 new COVID-related death, 143 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported one new death related to COVID-19 and 143 new infections on Thursday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,040.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 1.4% -- Honolulu County is 1.5%, Hawaii County is 1.8%, Maui County is 1.3%, and Kauai County is 2.4%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 88,655 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 98
Hawaii Island: 13
Maui: 21
Kauai: 8
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 0
There were three new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,250 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,100 cumulative hospitalizations – 72.4% of the population is fully vaccinated and 77.9% of state residents have had at least one dose. Nearly 271,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: