Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...

.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through the afternoon.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters and channels.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

1 new COVID-related death, 1,828 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • 0
Generic COVID
FILE

HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported one new death related to COVID-19 and 1,828 new infections on Friday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,078.

Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 9.0% -- Honolulu County is 11.3%, Hawaii County is 4.0%, Maui County is 4.3%, and Kauai County is 4.6%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 98,593 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 1,547

Hawaii Island: 91

Maui: 98

Kauai: 67

Molokai: 5

Lanai: 0

There were 20 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 9,433 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,212 cumulative hospitalizations – 73.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and More than 336,876 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 77%

Hawaii County 66%

Maui County: 66%

Kauai County: 71%