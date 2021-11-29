0 new COVID-related deaths, 71 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 71 new infections on Monday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,018.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 1.4% -- Honolulu County is 1.1%, Hawaii County is 2.4%, Maui County is 1.8%, and Kauai County is 3.2%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 87,585 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 30
Hawaii Island: 3
Maui: 21
Kauai: 16
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 0
There were one new case reported from a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,383 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,028 cumulative hospitalizations – 71.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 77.0% of state residents have had at least one dose. Nearly 229,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: