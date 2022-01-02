0 new COVID-related deaths, 3,178 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1148 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the island of
Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
The entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
A Flood Watch is also in effect.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 300 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Oahu in Honolulu
County through 1230 PM HST...
At 1123 AM HST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
apporaching from the south. Strong winds in excess of 40 mph may
occur as the storm moves through.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Honolulu, Waipio, Waimanalo, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks,
Hawaii Kai, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Wheeler Field, Waikele,
Kapolei, Kahuku, Kalihi, Barbers Point, Waiahole, Moanalua, Nanakuli
and Pearl City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED FOR OAHU AND KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH 6 PM THIS
EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A moist and unstable airmass will bring heavy showers and a
few thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu today, in areas which
have seen significant rainfall over the past couple days. Any
training of these heavy showers and thunderstorms could
result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 0 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,178 new infections on Sunday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,094.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 16.7% -- Honolulu County is 19.1%, Hawaii County is 13.9%, Maui County is 14.2%, and Kauai County is 11.1%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 118,820 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,495
Hawaii Island: 238
Maui: 225
Kauai: 129
Molokai: 16
Lanai: 14
There were 61 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 25,236 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,293 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.2% of the population is fully vaccinated. More than 356,068 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: