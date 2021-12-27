0 new COVID-related deaths, 1,384 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported zero new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,384 new infections on Monday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,082.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 11.8% -- Honolulu County is 13.9%, Hawaii County is 6.2%, Maui County is 7.4%, and Kauai County is 6.1%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 103,773 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 1,161
Hawaii Island: 103
Maui: 71
Kauai: 23
Molokai: 2
Lanai: 0
There were 24 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 13,966 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,224 cumulative hospitalizations – 73.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and More than 339,457 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: