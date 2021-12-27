Offers go here

0 new COVID-related deaths, 1,384 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported zero new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,384 new infections on Monday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,082.

Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 11.8% -- Honolulu County is 13.9%, Hawaii County is 6.2%, Maui County is 7.4%, and Kauai County is 6.1%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 103,773 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 1,161

Hawaii Island: 103

Maui: 71

Kauai: 23

Molokai: 2

Lanai: 0

There were 24 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 13,966 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,224 cumulative hospitalizations – 73.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and More than 339,457 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 77%

Hawaii County 66%

Maui County: 66%

Kauai County: 71%

