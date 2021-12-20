0 new COVID-related death, 840 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt, and seas 8 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 840 new infections on Monday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,072.
There are 58 in the hospital due to COVID-19. Of those, 13 were vaccinated, health officials said.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 6.6% -- Honolulu County is 8.4%, Hawaii County is 3.3%, Maui County is 2.4%, and Kauai County is 2.9%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 93,586 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 742
Hawaii Island: 26
Maui: 42
Kauai: 21
Molokai: 1
Lanai: 3
There were five new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 4,986 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,173 cumulative hospitalizations – 73.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 78.8% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 314,000 residents – 22.1% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: