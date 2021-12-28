0 new COVID-related death, 824 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 824 new infections on Tuesday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,082.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 12.2% -- Honolulu County is 14.3%, Hawaii County is 7.8%, Maui County is 9.0%, and Kauai County is 6.4%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 104,597 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 613
Hawaii Island: 50
Maui: 107
Kauai: 17
Molokai: 25
Lanai: 0
There were 12 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 14,514 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,238 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 79.5% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 346,000 residents – 24.4% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: