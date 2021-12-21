0 new COVID-related death, 707 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 707 new infections on Tuesday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,072.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 7.0% -- Honolulu County is 9.0%, Hawaii County is 2.7%, Maui County is 2.7%, and Kauai County is 3.0%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 94,293 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 647
Hawaii Island: 9
Maui: 24
Kauai: 10
Molokai: 1
Lanai: 1
There were 15 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 5,634 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,176 cumulative hospitalizations – 73.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 79.0% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 321,000 residents – 22.6% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: