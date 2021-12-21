0 new COVID-related death, 707 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...

.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

0 new COVID-related death, 707 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Coronavirus Generic
CDC

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 707 new infections on Tuesday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,072.

Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 7.0% -- Honolulu County is 9.0%, Hawaii County is 2.7%, Maui County is 2.7%, and Kauai County is 3.0%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 94,293 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 647

Hawaii Island: 9

Maui: 24

Kauai: 10

Molokai: 1

Lanai: 1

There were 15 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 5,634 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,176 cumulative hospitalizations – 73.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 79.0% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 321,000 residents – 22.6% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 77%

Hawaii County 66%

Maui County: 66%

Kauai County: 71%