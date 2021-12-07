0 new COVID-related death, 55 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR OAHU AND
KAUAI COUNTY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in
streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain. Additional heavy rainfall on Oahu could cause
severe flooding impacts, as six to ten inches of rain has fallen
over the entire island since Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall will continue across Oahu and Kauai
County as a kona low pulls deep tropical moisture over the
western end of the island chain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new death related to COVID-19 and just 55 new infections on Tuesday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,033.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 1.4% -- Honolulu County is 1.3%, Hawaii County is 2.1%, Maui County is 1.4%, and Kauai County is 2.8%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 88,440 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 28
Hawaii Island: 7
Maui: 3
Kauai: 13
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 0
There were four new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,241 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,087 cumulative hospitalizations – 72.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 77.7% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 258,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: