 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 12 feet today,
increasing to 12 to 16 feet tonight.

* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

0 new COVID-related death, 3,875 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • 0
Coronavirus Generic
CDC

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,875 new infections on Monday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,105.

Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 20.6% -- Honolulu County is 21.8%, Hawaii County is 20.4%, Maui County is 22.3%, and Kauai County is 17.0%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 147,099 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 2,761

Hawaii Island: 348

Maui: 564

Kauai: 134

Molokai: 11

Lanai: 9

There were 48 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 41,725 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,376 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.8% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80.5% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 397,000 residents – 27.9% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 78%

Hawaii County 67%

Maui County: 68%

Kauai County: 72%