0 new COVID-related death, 3,875 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 12 feet today,
increasing to 12 to 16 feet tonight.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 20.6% -- Honolulu County is 21.8%, Hawaii County is 20.4%, Maui County is 22.3%, and Kauai County is 17.0%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 147,099 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,761
Hawaii Island: 348
Maui: 564
Kauai: 134
Molokai: 11
Lanai: 9
There were 48 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 41,725 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,376 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.8% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80.5% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 397,000 residents – 27.9% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: