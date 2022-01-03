0 new COVID-related death, 3,044 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 130 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1017 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the urban
core of Honolulu and moving over the rest of Oahu. Rain was
falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 130 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,044 new infections on Monday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,094.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 16.7% -- Honolulu County is 19.1%, Hawaii County is 14.6%, Maui County is 14.7%, and Kauai County is 11.2%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 121,864 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,166
Hawaii Island: 359
Maui: 273
Kauai: 124
Molokai: 2
Lanai: 6
There were 114 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 27,314 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,292 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.4% of the population is fully vaccinated and 79.9% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 364,000 residents – 25.6% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: