0 new COVID-related death, 294 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to
8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 294 new infections on Tuesday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,262.
The statewide test positivity rate is 5.9%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 5.3%; on the Big Island it's 8.2%; in Maui County it's 7.6%; and on Kauai it is 12.5%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 232,302 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 193
Hawaii Island: 49
Maui: 40
Kauai: 4
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 2
There were six new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 11,785 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,047 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 188 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 75.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 82.7% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 524,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 56.9% of the eligible population.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: