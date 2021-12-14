0 new COVID-related death, 214 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 214 new infections on Tuesday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,058.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 2.3% -- Honolulu County is 2.8%, Hawaii County is 2.2%, Maui County is 1.4%, and Kauai County is 2.0%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 89,593 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 169
Hawaii Island: 23
Maui: 9
Kauai: 6
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 0
There were seven new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,721 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,127 cumulative hospitalizations – 73.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 78.4% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 291,000 residents -- 20.5% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: