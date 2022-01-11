0 new COVID-related death, 2,929 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 12 to 16
feet, subsiding to 8 to 12 feet Wednesday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 20.1% -- Honolulu County is 21.2%, Hawaii County is 19.6%, Maui County is 21.6%, and Kauai County is 16.9%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 150,028 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 1,999
Hawaii Island: 208
Maui: 496
Kauai: 180
Molokai: 21
Lanai: 7
There were 18 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 43,722 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,376 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80.6% of state residents have had at least one dose. Nearly 404,000 residents – 28.4% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: