Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 12 to 16
feet, subsiding to 8 to 12 feet Wednesday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

0 new COVID-related death, 2,929 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Coronavirus Generic
CDC

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,929 new infections on Tuesday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,105.

Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 20.1% -- Honolulu County is 21.2%, Hawaii County is 19.6%, Maui County is 21.6%, and Kauai County is 16.9%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 150,028 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 1,999

Hawaii Island: 208

Maui: 496

Kauai: 180

Molokai: 21

Lanai: 7

There were 18 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 43,722 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,376 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80.6% of state residents have had at least one dose. Nearly 404,000 residents – 28.4% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 78%

Hawaii County 67%

Maui County: 68%

Kauai County: 72%