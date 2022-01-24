0 new COVID-related death, 2,660 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 11 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,660 new infections on Monday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,146.
Statewide and individual test positivity rates is still listed as "unavailable" on the DOH COVID-19 dashboard. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 204,933 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 1,554
Hawaii Island: 303
Maui: 456
Kauai: 285
Molokai: 13
Lanai: 16
There were 33 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 55,723 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 7,144 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 394 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 74.4% of the population is fully vaccinated and 81.6% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 476,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot -- 54.5% of the eligible population.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: