0 new COVID-related death, 150 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai and Oahu waters and channels. Rest of Maui and
Hawaii County waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 150 new infections on Monday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,058.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 2.0% -- Honolulu County is 2.4%, Hawaii County is 1.7%, Maui County is 1.3%, and Kauai County is 2.1%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 89,379 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 122
Hawaii Island: 10
Maui: 3
Kauai: 12
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 0
There were three new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,583 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,126 cumulative hospitalizations – 72.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and 78.2% of state residents have had at least one dose. Nearly 286,000 residents -- 20.1% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: