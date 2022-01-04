Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1006 AM HST, radar indicated heavy showers moving over
Oahu from the southwest, primarily affecting leeward portions
of the island. While most of the showers are producing
rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, a recent downpour
in Lualualei dropped nearly an inch of rain in 15 minutes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu, especially leeward areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 115 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

0 new COVID-related death, 1,592 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Coronavirus Generic
CDC

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,592 new infections on Tuesday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,094.

Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 17.1% -- Honolulu County is 19.4%, Hawaii County is 15.2%, Maui County is 15.1%, and Kauai County is 11.4%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 123,456 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 1,231

Hawaii Island: 120

Maui: 87

Kauai: 42

Molokai: 9

Lanai: 11

There were 92 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 28,147 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,296 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.4% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80.0% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 364,000 residents – 25.9% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 78%

Hawaii County 66%

Maui County: 67%

Kauai County: 72%