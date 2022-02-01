 Skip to main content

0 new COVID-related death, 1,068 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Coronavirus Generic
CDC

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,068 new infections on Tuesday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,181.

The statewide test positivity rate is 12.5%. Individual county test positivity rates are still listed as “unavailable” on the DOH COVID-19 dashboard. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 220,356 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 727

Hawaii Island: 140

Maui: 153

Kauai: 28

Molokai: 1

Lanai: 5

There were 14 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 37,799 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 7,631 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 344 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 74.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and 82.1% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 500,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 56.1% of the eligible population.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 78%

Hawaii County 66%

Maui County: 68%

Kauai County: 71%