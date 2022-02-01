0 new COVID-related death, 1,068 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet, mainly in large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and
Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. Building rapidly this
afternoon and peaking early evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,068 new infections on Tuesday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,181.
The statewide test positivity rate is 12.5%. Individual county test positivity rates are still listed as “unavailable” on the DOH COVID-19 dashboard. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 220,356 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 727
Hawaii Island: 140
Maui: 153
Kauai: 28
Molokai: 1
Lanai: 5
There were 14 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 37,799 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 7,631 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 344 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 74.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and 82.1% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 500,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 56.1% of the eligible population.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: