Converting empty office buildings into residential units

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Avalon Group, a development company purchased the famous Davies Pacific Center in downtown Honolulu and plans to transform the office building into a residential condominium.
Many downtown workers are now working remotely which presents an opportunity for more downtown living in former office spaces.
"It’s going to be pretty significant to provide workforce housing and well-priced housing for the locals and to reintroduce residents to this downtown community to make it an even more thriving community," said Christine Camp, CEO and president of the Avalon Group.
The building is expected to have between 300 to 400 units.
Company officials believe bringing in more residents to the downtown area addresses many issues in Hawaii.
“There’s a huge shortage of housing especially housing for working people. Also, post-covid we know the demand and the use of office spaces is much different than before. Lastly, we know businesses and restaurants shop here downtown are suffering cause there’s lower foot traffic," said Ben Dookchitra, chief investment officer at Avalon group.
Vacancy rates island wide are expected to drop from 13% to almost 10% by the time the building is completed.
Many believe this is the start of a new trend, downtown and throughout the island.
"Remington College located on bishop street is going to be converted into a hotel .1 South King Street is considered for residential or hotel usage. With all of these buildings being considered for conversion, we're right in the middle of the change in the outlook for the office market," said Mike Hamasu, Colliers Real Estate.
Hamasu said there are no downsides to this new conversion wave. Also, there are no plans to build a new office building in the next ten to twenty years.