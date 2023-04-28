 Skip to main content
Controversial bill proposing to disband Hawaii Tourism Authority dies

Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- After hours of discussion, lawmakers Friday could not reach a consensus to advance a bill that proposed to disband the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA). 

House Bill 1375 had a conference committee hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, but was pushed back throughout the day so lawmakers could hammer out the details. 

