Controversial bill proposing to disband Hawaii Tourism Authority dies

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- After hours of discussion, lawmakers Friday could not reach a consensus to advance a bill that proposed to disband the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA).
House Bill 1375 had a conference committee hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, but was pushed back throughout the day so lawmakers could hammer out the details.
The measure proposed to dissolve the HTA and replace it with a state-led division called the Office of Destination Management under the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.
Lawmakers said the goal of the office would have been to manage resources rather than attracting more tourists, which the HTA has been doing over the past 25 years.
"HTA is a victim of their own success. Is there room for improvement? Absolutely," visitor industry leader Keith Vieira said. "They (HTA) should relook at board members. They should relook at the procurement process,. They should relook at a better balance to focus on marketing and destination management. Those things are correctable."
In a statement, Sen. Lynn DeCoite said, "Despite the impasse with the House on creating a proposed Office of Destination Management, I am confident that HTA can continue to operate with roughly $30 million of unspent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. I am eager to have further discussions on this crucial issue with HTA and our legislative colleagues in the next legislative session."
Lawmakers in the past have criticized how the HTA has handled contracts and the state's tourism marketing plan. However, the agency has been credited for boosting the state's tourism industry, helping to generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue and taxes.