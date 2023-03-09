Construction workers say there's a lot to clean up after this week's storm

HONOLULU (KITV4) - This week's storm resulted in a lot of clean up today for residents and construction companies.
Rocky Piano, owner of RSC Roofing said calls have flooded in the past week with roofs ranging from minimum to severe damage. He plans to have back-to-back calls for another two weeks.
“This is alarming for the homeowners. We’re getting calls for estimates and we’ll see what we can do right then but there but some of the roofs already blew off,” said Piano.
The Honolulu Fire Department received about 50 weather related emergency calls in just one 24-hour period. 20 residents called saying the winds blew off their roofs and many others called about downed trees and power lines.
A Kaneohe resident who works in Kaimuki told KITV4 both his home and office were affected.
"It was crazy, a lot of furniture on our patio was moving around my dog’s favorite toy fell into our coy pond. Over here, our office is an old single family home that we turned into an office so our walls were shaking and our windows,” said Sean Melton.
HFD officials urges homeowners to inspect their yards occasionally throughout the year for dead trees that can easily come down.
"Check your gutters, they may be loose. Some people have propone tanks outside. Make sure they’re chained up so they don’t fall over and cause a bigger incident,” said Captain Cris Bartolome, Community Relations and Education Office at HFD.
Bartolome added to make sure roofs are guarded down with hurricane ties.