Congressman Kai Kahele facing criticism for use of proxy voting

When then State Senator Kai Kahele was running for Congress against Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, he argued that she was more focused on her 2020 presidential campaign than her constituents in Hawaii.
"It's really too bad that Congresswoman Gabbard doesn't focus on her job, that's what the people of Hawaii want," Kahele told KITV4 in a 2019 interview.
Now, it seems the tables have turned. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. House began allowing proxy voting to limit the spread of the virus. Members could file a letter with the House clerk asking another member to vote on their behalf.
Now, though, as more offices reopen and the pandemic winds down, fewer members are using it. Right now, only 85 of the 435 have active proxy letters.
One of them is Rep. Kahele. In his most recent filing on April 4th, he asked Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Indiana) to serve as his proxy on the floor of the House.
Kahele has also used the program more than almost any other member. Of 125 votes so far this year, Kahele voted for proxy for 120 of them, and the remaining five votes were all in January.
Contrast that to Rep. Ed Case, who hasn't missed an in-person floor vote.
During the months since, Kahele has mostly been in Hawaii. His office says he is concerned about the ongoing pandemic, and it trying to limit cross-country travel because he lives in a multigenerational household.
Political expert Neal Milner says that may be just an excuse. While the DC-to-Hawaii trek is more grueling than what most lawmakers deal with, many say that to be an effective representative, there's no substitute for in-person meetings.
"Nothing that he's faced here that's any different than anybody else, and it certainly is the expectation of legislator that Hawaii to bust their chops and come back here regularly, it's very hard," says political analyst Neal Milner.
In a statement, Kahele's office defended his record:
“In Hawaii, the Congressman maximizes his time by engaging with his constituents and addressing their concerns at the federal level. Here at home, Congressman Kahele has participated in numerous congressional meetings and site visits on the islands of Kauaʻi, Maui, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu. These include attendance at seven Neighborhood Boards; 10 tours of schools and universities to learn what can be done to support our students from elementary through college; 14 visits to healthcare centers and institutions to help secure access to care for those most in need like our kūpuna, keiki, and veterans; and 28 agricultural tours to connect with local farmers and small businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.”
The current proxy system is set to expire in May. It's only used in the U.S. House. In the U.S. Senate, members are still expected to vote on the floor in Washington.