Concerns over toxins in the air as residents move back to Lahaina

Reporter
KITV-4's Kristen Consillio reports -- why some people are worried about long-term health consequences as they wait for answers as to what's in the air.
Blake Ramelb recently helped his grandparents settle back into their Lahaina home.
But he's worried that it may not be safe.
"I'm up at my grandparents home almost every day now and you feel it," he said. "I'm actually feeling a tightness in my chest."
Hundreds of people are still living in Lahaina after wildfires burned down thousands of structures and killed at least more than a hundred people.
And more residents are slowly trickling back in.
"Is the air safe?," Ramelb said. "If we're going to have like some long-term cancerous effects in 5, 10, 15 years."
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sampled the air a few weeks ago for a variety of toxins including lead, arsenic and asbestos, but the data has not yet been released to the public.
"For something like this -- something essential like breathing -- I feel like this is something we should have access to ASAP," he said.
That's different from the EPA's ongoing monitoring for particles in the air -- an indication of air pollution or quality.
Maui County told KITV4 the Department of Health is responsible for releasing the information, but the DOH said the county will be sharing those results.
In the meantime, Ramelb and others in the community are distributing donated air purifiers and pleading for answers on social media.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
