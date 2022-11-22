 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
ON THANKSGIVING...

A cold front is forecast to move quickly down the island chain
Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, bringing a brief period of
showers. More significantly, strong northeast winds are expected
to develop after the front passes, potentially resulting in a
period of very windy conditions. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these winds. You
may want to consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving
events to indoors, as well as postponing hanging any outdoor
holiday decorations, which may become damaged or airborne with the
strong winds.

Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential of
significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores.

This statement will be updated by 5 am HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.

Concealed Carry Application Process Kicks Off for Honolulu County

  • Updated
  • 0

The Honolulu Police Department is now going through stacks of concealed carry permit applications – nearly 600 on Oahu so far. And pressure is mounting as officials slog through the approval process to comply with the Supreme Court’s revision on gun restrictions in the US.
Concealed Carry Application Process Begins in Honolulu County

Chief Joe Logan shows an example of the concealed carry card that will be available to a near 600 applicants should they meet requirements. 

HONOLULU-- The clock started on Sunday for some 600 applicants who have applied for a concealed carry permit in Honolulu county.

The question, according to HPD Chief Joe Logan has been, are these measures too strict, or not strict enough? HPD has been tasked since the recent Supreme Court Ruling over New York's gun laws, with finding the right balance.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred