Concealed Carry Application Process Kicks Off for Honolulu County

...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
ON THANKSGIVING...
A cold front is forecast to move quickly down the island chain
Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, bringing a brief period of
showers. More significantly, strong northeast winds are expected
to develop after the front passes, potentially resulting in a
period of very windy conditions. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these winds. You
may want to consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving
events to indoors, as well as postponing hanging any outdoor
holiday decorations, which may become damaged or airborne with the
strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential of
significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 am HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
Chief Joe Logan shows an example of the concealed carry card that will be available to a near 600 applicants should they meet requirements.
HONOLULU-- The clock started on Sunday for some 600 applicants who have applied for a concealed carry permit in Honolulu county.
The question, according to HPD Chief Joe Logan has been, are these measures too strict, or not strict enough? HPD has been tasked since the recent Supreme Court Ruling over New York's gun laws, with finding the right balance.
Chief Logan showed members of the Press an example of the plastic concealed carry permit card. Chief Logan told KITV that HPD coordinated with other police departments on Maui, Kauai and the Big Island, with the process also inviting public comment.
The Hawaii state legislature has been discussing a "sensitive areas" limitation that might prevent firearms from being carried in parks, schools or on public transportation. Chief Logan says he does not expect the legislature's actions to hold up the process for the law abiding gun owners applying for their permit.
"We want to continue the process because I think we owe it to the gun rights individuals, the gun club people, and their right to bear arms. How do I measure that and still do this process? I was weighing the citizens concerns of public safety with that of the 2nd amendments rights of individuals to bear arms," Logan said, "And to make sure there's a balance there."
Chief logan characterized those who are applying for the conceal carry permit as already legal gun owners.
He also read off a list of requirements for applicants in Honolulu county that include a medical waiver, adult mental health waiver, permit questionnaire, government ID, and a 4 hour training course in safety and laws. Passport photos and a 10 dollar fee are also required.
Concealed carry permits are available only for handguns and not longer guns.