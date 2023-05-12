 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Complaints over squatting at old Kam Drive-in prompt services from outreach group

  • Updated
  • 0
Old Kam Drive-in property

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- What was once home to a legendary drive-in theater, then a popular swap meet in Aiea, has now become a growing homeless encampment. 

The owner previously planned to develop the lot into housing and retail space, but the proposal has since been shelved. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred