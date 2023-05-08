Competitors from around the globe arrive for Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championship

HONOLULU (KITV4)--The opening ceremony took place today for the Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championship on Oahu.
Many of the world's top adaptive surfers -- those with a physical disabilities will compete at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki through Saturday.
Providing accessible beach experiences, the event features more than a hundred athletes from 18 countries competing in 17 different divisions.
Adaptive surfer Davi Teixeira from Brazil told KITV4, "Surfing is for everyone, it's independent of your disability, independent of your circumstances, it's a great sport."
Nevada native Cassandra Eckroth said, "There is an event out there for everybody, no matter your ability they want to make sure you can get out there on the water, so they'll create that opportunity for you."
A variety of surfing styles will be showcased -- along with women's and wounded warrior divisions. The competition will continue on Tuesday and run until this Saturday.
Surfing is scheduled 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the competition.
