...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Community testifies on proposed new Hawaii district lines
HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's a complicated behind the scenes process that happens every 10 years - redrawing the maps Hawaii uses for our 2 congressional districts, 25 State Senate seats, and 51 house seats.
We're not gaining any seats, and unlike other states with partisan power grabs, we don't have the major gerrymandering battles they do, but shifting the current lines still poses some challenges to accommodate population shifts around the islands.
For example, west Oahu has gained population, while other parts of Oahu have lost population.
Because of that, it's natural for lines to have to shift, but some say, it's still led to shapes that don't make sense.
You know this is a fatal flaw and it's completely unnecessary there is no population compelling enough you got to sacrifice these communities for the greater good, it's not true at all," says Kailua Neighborhood Board chair Bill Hicks.
Hicks and several other people testified against the new plan for his home District 51 in the House. Currently, the district stretches from Kailua to Waimanalo. But under the new plan, the district would extend an arm south around to east Oahu into Hawaii Kai.
Neighbors in both areas say the move doesn't make sense.
"When you put dissimilar neighborhoods together, when you contort district maps to illogical, irrational shapes that separate communities, and put dissimilar peoples together, it dilutes the voice," he says.
Several Native Hawaiian neighbors in Waimanalo echoed Hicks' concerns arguing their voices would be diluted if their district was lumped in with affluent Hawaii Kai.
For their part, many in Hawaii Kai aren't happy with the configuration either. One realtor from Hawaii Kai testified that her area would be split into two different districts - District 51 currently represented by Lisa Marten (D) and District 17 represented by Gene Ward (R).
Another area of concern was Mililani Town, which several people claimed was divided up into 4 districts, instead of its own district which would keep the community together.
One of the districts extended to the North Shore, and the other down to Waipahu.
Still, this draft isn't final, and some changes were already made in Manoa and Punchbowl that were viewed as an improvement on the current districts.
The commission can still make changes before having their first vote on January 6th.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.