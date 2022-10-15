Community organizations teaming up to promote safe driving

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4)-- A community partnership is using it's creativity and artistic abilities to spread a important message to drivers.
The Department of Transportation, Hawaii Partnership to prevent underage Drinking, and Keep it flowing Media are spreading aloha to the community.
Community members gathered outside the motor vehicle safety office to paint positive murals on the side of the road.
The five murals include positive messages such as "driver with aloha" and "safe places" to promote safe driving.
The D-O-T says driving distracted is a constant issue in the community.
Whether it be driving under the influence or texting and driving all distractions can cause accidents.
The Safety specialist for the DOT, Karen Kahikina, and hopes these murals encourage drivers to end the distractions and driver safe to protect the community.
"The fatalities are rising. Crashes are occurring on our roadways we're trying to educate people that we're all sharing the roads we all want to be safe out there. You have to be mindful we're trying to change behaviors" shares Kahikina.
Volunteer, Sanoe Nakasone-Kalani says it's an important message for everyone, especially teens just starting out driving.
"We're the next generation so we have to try and spread and tell our friends about driving safely" shares Nakasone-Kalani.
The founder of "Keep Flowing Media", Ken Nishimura says the increase in traffic fatalities inspired the organizations to create this project.
"What we wanted to do is create awareness using art and a collaborative piece to send that message to be aware of pedestrians, other drivers, driving sober and not being on your phone" shares Nishimura.
8-year-old volunteer, Hannah, says the bold and bright colors will hopefully leave a lasting impact on drivers.
"The main idea that we've done on the murals is that we just want positive thoughts and we want things to be the safest thing that can happen."