Community Mourns Mother & Daughter Struck by Drunk Driver

  • 0

NANAKULI-- Family and friends gathered into the night near the scene of a deadly crash in Nanakuli.

A woman and her daughter were killed over the weekend by a man whom police say had been drinking.

A mother and her 7 year old daughter were struck by an alledged drunk driver.

Kelsey Palisbo and her 7 year old daughter, Leah Hanakahi, are honored in roadside photos in Nanakuli. 

Balloons and photographs now line the roadway about a mile up Haleakela Avenue from Farrington highway, the site of the fatal crash.

The mother and her 7 year old daughter were still in a parked car, when neighbor say they were killed instantly by the speeding truck.

The teenage daughter survived and has been accompanied by her grandparents according to neighbors.

Signs show a 25 per hour speed limit, as the accident site was near an elementary school.

