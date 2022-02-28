Community Mourns Mother & Daughter Struck by Drunk Driver by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NANAKULI-- Family and friends gathered into the night near the scene of a deadly crash in Nanakuli.A woman and her daughter were killed over the weekend by a man whom police say had been drinking. Kelsey Palisbo and her 7 year old daughter, Leah Hanakahi, are honored in roadside photos in Nanakuli. Balloons and photographs now line the roadway about a mile up Haleakela Avenue from Farrington highway, the site of the fatal crash.The mother and her 7 year old daughter were still in a parked car, when neighbor say they were killed instantly by the speeding truck.The teenage daughter survived and has been accompanied by her grandparents according to neighbors.Signs show a 25 per hour speed limit, as the accident site was near an elementary school. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News News Mortgage help on the way for Oahu residents Updated Jan 19, 2022 COVID-19 Final data on pills to treat Covid-19 holds strong against hospitalization and death, Pfizer says Updated Dec 14, 2021 National GM stops exporting cars to Russia 13 hrs ago COVID-19 Travel nightmare: Another 2,500 flights canceled Monday Dec 27, 2021 Local US official says Russian troops could move into pro-Moscow regions of Ukraine in the coming hours Updated Feb 21, 2022 Top-stories Oahu man gets package returned after 10 years Updated Nov 26, 2021 Recommended for you